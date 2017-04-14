Dreamy Vacation Rental Kitchens Around the World

At Food & Wine, we appreciate a good kitchen. And for those of us who live to travel and love to eat, there’s nothing better than a destination kitchen to stoke our appetites (and our wanderlust). We worked with five premier rental companies—Airbnb, Oasis, onefinestay, The Thinking Traveller and Time And Place—to identify one-of-a-kind kitchens in their portfolios. Lay your eyes on the dreamy kitchens at these 21 beautiful properties from across the globe. A few are top-of-the-line luxurious (with price tags to match), others feature striking architectural elements, some are quirky and cozy—and all are great inspiration for your next vacation. —Hannah Walhout