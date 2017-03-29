You Can Get Chocolate Eggs from the Easter Bunny at Dracula's Castle

As you can may or may not know, there are few things more terrifying than the Easter bunny. But here’s one: The Easter Bunny at Dracula’s Castle. But terrifying or not, that will be the children’s entertainment next month in the Transylvanian countryside at Bran Castle (AKA Dracula’s castle). The 14th century castle is now a historical tourist attraction, but it also hosts plenty of light-hearted events that have nothing to do Bram Stoker’s brooding, supernatural protagonist or the more murderous Vlad the Impaler (who never actually lived at Bran Castle). The castle has put on jazz nights, a fairy tale celebration, even a cat show (most importantly a cat show!).

And this year, they will also have an Easter celebration. The whole event will run from April 2-23 and will include a photo exhibit of traditional Easter customs, an ensemble from the Matteias village about 100 kilometers away that will perform a “great dance” and, according to the local outlet Agrepres, an appearance by the Easter Bunny who will hand out chocolate eggs to children on the first day of Easter.

The castle has reinvented itself over the years as a more welcoming destination than its deadly reputation previously allowed, but, come one, it’s still Dracula’s castle. Just this past October the castle ran a contest with Airbnb that, based on the pictures, would have people sleeping in coffins beneath a picture of Vlad the Impaler that looks like one of those paintings in Scooby Doo where the eyes move. But hey, it’s probably outings to places like Bran Castle that make Romanian children so much tougher than kids in America who can’t even handle seeing the Easter Bunny in friendly confines of a suburban mall.

If you are thinking about bringing your child out to the Carpathian mountains to indulge in what we assume are vampire-approved chocolate eggs, remember that in Romania they celebrate Orthodox Easter, although this year both Orthodox and non-Orthodox Easter fall on the same Sunday (April 16).