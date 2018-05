Ansel adores Ham Yard Hotel, tucked away in an exceptionally quiet enclave in Soho. Designer Kit Kemp’s vivid colors and patterns are an inspiration. “As soon as I walk into this space, it feels like I’m in London,” Ansel says. “It’s cozy and reflects a mix of cultures. I love the basement bowling alley, but my favorite feature is the spiral of oranges. You look downstairs and see this 20-foot-high metal slide of oranges leading to a juice press! It’s an amazing design. Plus, you get fresh juice.” 1 Ham Yard; firmdalehotels.com.