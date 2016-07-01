Old-School Wine and Art-Rock Mexican: David Barzelay’s Guide to San Francisco

For the ultimate local produce, The Ferry Plaza Farmers Market

© Amanda Harris

“The best produce in the entire country is here on Saturday mornings. I’ve been going for over a decade and it still inspires me.” 1 Ferry Building, ferrybuildingmarketplace.com

For help joining the craft beer bandwagon, City Beer Store

“They always have an extremely well-curated selection of the latest limited releases from the best breweries, both local and otherwise. There’s always someone to chat with and you can even drink the beers right there in the store.” 1168 Folsom St. citybeerstore.com

For an old-school wine country experience, F. Teldeschi Winery

“The tasting room is still just a utilitarian little room on the side of the winery, with no ambiance, but some great wines. It's a snapshot of wine country 30 years ago, before wine country became Disney-fied. This authentic experience is hard to find at other wineries now. 3555 Dry Creek Rd. teldeschi.com

For an afternoon caffeine pick me up, Ritual Coffee Roasters

“The precision and science that goes into their roasting and sourcing is far beyond that of any of the other roasters in San Francisco.” 1026 Valencia St. ritualroasters.com

For a fresh take on Mexican dining, Californios

© CJ Sullivan

“This is one of my favorite restaurants. It's art-rock Mexican cuisine, totally original, even abstract at times. It’s in the process of blowing up.” 3115 22nd St. californiossf.com