Once virtually unheard of on ships, the term “locally sourced” is now a cruise-world mantra. On the new Holland America Koningsdam, the seafood brasserie Sel de Mer often features a catch of the day picked up fresh in port. The concept has proved so popular, it’s being rolled out as Rudi’s Sel de Mer (named for Holland America’s master chef Rudi Sodamin) on six other ships this year. Also a first for the cruise line: a glass-enclosed garden of microgreens smack-dab in the center of the Culinary Arts Center on its two newest ships. The center is a cooking school that doubles as a farm-to-table restaurant.

Because of their smaller passenger rosters and almost daily access to farmers’ markets in various ports, river cruises on lines such as Crystal, Uniworld and Viking are able to feature menus filled with fresh, local ingredients from the places they sail through. And taking it a step further, Lindblad Expeditions now works directly with a farm in the highlands of Santa Cruz Island in the Galapagos to create unique field-to-table options at sea. The farm utilizes a special growing system for produce such as kale, chiles and tomatoes that requires less water and has self-composting capabilities. The lunch buffets on Lindblad’s new ship, the National Geographic Endeavour II, are now made almost entirely from Ecuadorian ingredients, from the pork, sugar and produce to the coffee, craft beer and cocktail mixers.