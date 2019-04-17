4 Beautiful Beaches Only Accessible by Cruise Ship

There’s only one way to get to some of the world’s dreamiest beaches: by boat. Here are four of the most beautiful stretches of coast on the planet:

Whitsunday Islands, Australia : Whitehaven Beach

naphakm/Getty Images

Whitehaven’s powdered-sugar sand is the stuff beach dreams are made of, thanks to Mother Nature depositing thousands of years of quartz here (and not on any of the other 73 Whitsunday Islands). Sail here on Viking’s Komodo and the Australian Coast itinerary, which includes cooking classes and market excursions, and sails from Bali, Indonesia, to Sydney. (From $4,999; vikingcruises.com)

Cook Island: One Foot Island

Freder/Getty Images

There’s a darn good reason a season of Survivor was filmed here: the solitude. Paul Gauguin Cruises drops anchor nearby on its Cook Islands and Society Islands sailing. While not gawking at the beach, you can expect elegant, Polynesian-inflected food on board at the La Veranda restaurant—quite unlike the diet of a Survivor contestant. (From $6,395; pgcruises.com)

Seychelles: Anse Source d’Argent

alxpin/Getty Images

With its curiously shaped boulders and dense greenery, this beach would not look out of place on a movie set (e.g., the 1986 film Castaway). Ponant’s intimate yacht Le Bougainville stops nearby on its The Essential Seychelles expedition. Expect menus by Alain Ducasse’s consulting firm, French wines, and all the Ladurée macarons you can eat. (From $5,230, all-inclusive; us.ponant.com )

U.S. Virgin Islands: Trunk Bay, St. John

M.M. Sweet/Getty Images

Trunk Bay is one of the Caribbean’s least-crowded and best-managed beaches. Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam offers an excursion that takes in the beach’s 225-yard-long underwater snorkeling trail on its 7-Day Eastern Caribbean cruise. A cocktail class in partnership with Food & Wine is included in the itinerary. (From $579, excursion $80; hollandamerica.com)