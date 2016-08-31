Inside Copenhagen's Hotspot Brewpub, BRUS

The latest addition to Copenhagen's ever-growing dining scene is BRUS, an ambitious new brewpub inside a renovated iron factory at the heart of the vibrant Nørrebro neighborhood. The newly opened space is home to a lively bar with over 20 different micro beers and cocktails on tap, a gourmet specialty shop, and Spontan, which serves eclectic food from Copenhagen's youngest Michelin starred chef, Christian Gadient.

© To Øl

Run by To Øl— two seasoned craft beer brewers and longtime friends — BRUS unfolds with beautiful synergy between all the components of the space while taking cues from the city's laid back culture.

© To Øl

Bar guests drink Blueberry Stout and Berry White brewed onsite (and also sold at an adjoining store) while diners at Spontan, which means spontaneous in Danish, eat unusual beer-flected dishes like yuzu-compressed pineapple with crispy lavash, malt ale-brushed rye bread and pork dumplings.