Computer Problems at British Airways Cause Widespread Delays

As flight schedules returned to normal, the problem—which took out kiosks at several airports around the world, according to The New York Times—the delays were a reminder of how quickly technical issues can snowball into long lines and frustrated passengers.

More than 200 British Airways flights, or about a quarter of those scheduled, were delayed Tuesday morning, according to FlightAware.

The airline explained the delays as the result of “some IT issues overnight” on its website.

“Check in may take a bit longer than usual, so we would encourage customers to check in online before they reach the airport,” the airline advised passengers. “We are sorry for the delay to your journey.”

Last month, Delta experienced a computer outage that caused delays and cancelations, costing passengers' time and costing the airline an estimated $100 million in revenue.

The month before that, computer problems struck Southwest Airlines, causing more than 2,000 cancelations.

Luckily, for passengers on both sides of the pond on Tuesday, systems appear to be functioning again.

“We had a problem with our check-in systems which affected check in for some flights from the U.S., but this was not a worldwide issue and there were no cancellations,” British Airways said in a statement, according to CNN Money. “The check in system is now working and customers are being checked in as normal in London and overseas.”

This piece originally appeared on TravelAndLeisure.com.