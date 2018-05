This three-ingredient miracle of shrimp simmered in garlicky olive oil is one of Spain’s most castizo (rootsy) tapas, made to order at countless rustic taverns countrywide but most appreciated in Madrid and the south. The dish is so simple, Spanish home cooks can make it blindfolded, but it helps to keep an eye on a few rules. Commandment numero uno is a lavish amount of your most fragrant olive oil that’s not too heavy in texture. Equally crucial: letting the garlic slowly release its full fragrance (some experts start with cold oil), so the bitterness doesn’t overpower the shrimp. Finally, give the gambas the most gentle of baths in that oil—not a full sizzle—until just heated through and still jugocitas (super juicy) inside. Some cooks add a handful of finely diced jamón or chorizo along with the garlic; clams, too, do insanely well in this sauce. To serve, plenty of crusty bread is a must, because you’ll want to mop up every drop of that garlicky oil.

Where to eat it: La Casa del Abuelo, an atmospheric 1906 tapas bar in Central Madrid, is known as a shrimp shrine, whether cooking gambas in cazuelitas that continue to bubble right at your table, or preparing them a la plancha.

