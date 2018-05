On the list of activities you can do with children, wine-tasting ranks somewhere between skydiving and sword throwing. It’s not encouraged. But if you think becoming a parent means giving up all of your wine appreciation pursuits, think again: Select wineries around the world not only accommodate children, but actually encourage their presence. From Sonoma to Stellenbosch, we’ve rounded up a list of the world’s most child-friendly wineries. (Babysitters not included.) —Nadine Jolie Courtney