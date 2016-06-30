Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo Honor The Evolution Of Dining In Los Angeles

The Los Angeles food scene has exploded in recent years, with young chefs planting their flags everywhere from Venice to Silver Lake. Out in front: Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, who breathed new life into the city’s culinary landscape when they opened Animal in 2008—the first piece of what would grow into a bonafide restaurant empire. As the guys continue to deepen their roots in LA, they look for inspiration in the city’s thriving arts culture, in its historic food and drink institutions and in the local farmers and artisans who keep their walk-ins impeccably stocked.



