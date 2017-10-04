Celebrate National Taco Day With These Amazing Tacos in the Most Unbelievable Places

Not so long ago barely appreciated (or understood) by a lot of people living within a day's drive of Mexico, proper tacos are now here, everywhere and going nowhere, anytime soon.

As beloved as Mexico's unofficial national food has become across the United States, however, it's almost dangerous to get too attached, particularly if you like to travel—the drop-off once you leave North America is, well, kind of extreme.

You can get average-to-terrible Tex-Mex anywhere, these days, from Berlin, to Bangkok and Bali, too, but those deceptively simple, not-oversized tacos, resting on real, house-made tortillas? Until very recently, it made no sense to even bother looking, in most places.

These days, however, the list of authentic taquerias nowhere near Mexico is growing, and quite quickly, too—we scoured the globe to find some of the best. If you're celebrating this National Taco Day in a far-flung land, who knows—good tacos might now be just around the corner.

Amazing what can be done with a bit of blue creative flair!...carne asada grilled beef, battered barramundi & roast sweet potato #tacos ...all on our blue corn tortillas 😍 #tortillacreations A post shared by La Tortilleria 🇦🇺🌽 (@latortilleriaau) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

La Tortilleria Melbourne, Australia

A tortilla factory and taqueria from a crew of Mexico City expats is one of the best options in a city that's gone mad for Mexican.



Carne Asada y Al Pastor | Open tonight at 6:30p . . 📷 : @helloxjenni A post shared by 11Westside (@11westside) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

11 Westside Hong Kong

Los Angeles went crazy for Edras Ochoa's Salazar; now Hong Kong's obsessing over Ochoa's brand new spot, just below Victoria Peak.

El Nopal Paris

Not one, but two petite counter joints dole out real deal tacos to cheap eaters in the French capital, which got its first taco truck a few years ago and has never bothered to look back.

Campechano Toronto

Toronto's as into tacos as you would hope any important city in North America would be, at this stage in the game—this one's the real deal, from a young Mexican-Canadian chef who spent six months teaching himself how to make tortillas before opening.

Corn tortilla Quesadillas with our morita salsa A post shared by Hija de Sanchez (@hijadesanchez) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Hija de Sanchez Copenhagen

Once pastry chef at the world-famous Noma, Rocio Sanchez left to open two casual (but deadly serious about tacos) spots that are now almost as sought after by food tourists as, well, Noma.

Now available at our Taqueria in Tamboerksloof, Kloof Nek Rd. @andunion Unfiltered Lager Cans. #sofresh #crisp #beer A post shared by EL Burro (@_el_burro) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:41am PST

El Burro Cape Town

House-made corn tortillas cooked up fresh daily, in South Africa? Anyone who knows Cape Town's outward-looking food scene won't be terribly surprised. Also here: Surprisingly good churros.

Taquitos! Foto: @diegobrxvo #poblanarvk A post shared by Taquería la poblana (@poblanarvk) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

Taqueria La Poblana Reykjavik

Tourists looking for a quick, cheap bite in the Icelandic capital should make tracks for the new Hlemmur food hall and this brand-new spot that knows exactly what it's doing.

Maria Sabina London

This modest market stall at the Pop Brixton start-up incubator is a refreshing change of pace from the slew of corporate Mexican food that's recently become popular, all across the United Kingdom—the Guanajuato-born co-owner and her partner met in London, scraped a few hundred pounds together and the rest is taco history.

Thrice the fun! Tres amigos samples all the signature tacos from our selection. All the best made tasty in their own authentically special way. ⠀ #lodealberto #citygolf #ortigas #mexican #authentic #authenticmexican #expatph A post shared by Lo De Alberto (@lodealberto) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

Lo de Alberto Manila

Balam Nazar grew up in Mexico City's tough sister city, Nezhualcoyotl, today he's probably the best taquero in the Philippines, obsessively sourcing proper cheese and making superb corn tortillas in-house.