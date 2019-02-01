Cathay Pacific Introduces New Hong Kong-Inspired Menus in All Classes

Whenever an airline rolls out a new menu, it's typically confined to a certain class of service: namely, business and first. But Cathay Pacific's new "Hong Kong Flavours" menus will spread to all of the classes, even coach, with dishes inspired by the airline's home city.

In first class, you'll find entrées like braised abalone with flower shiitake and choy sum-layered bean curd, and in business, roasted duck with lai fun rice noodles in soup and Hong Kong-style milk tea pudding with tapioca pearls. Premium economy passengers can try steamed halibut with Tai O preserved mustard greens and steamed jasmine rice, and in economy, Hong Kong-style seafood curry rice.

Courtesy of Cathay Pacific

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that people from Hong Kong are crazy about food; and as Hong Kong’s home airline, it is important that our inflight dining reflects our heritage,” said Vivian Lo, Cathay Pacific General Manager of Customer Experience and Design, in a statement. “Our new dishes are inspired by those you find in local Hong Kong restaurants. These neighbourhood eateries define Hong Kong’s everyday culinary scene and provide simple yet hearty and delicious dishes for those, like our customers, who are always on the move.”

And it wouldn't be a Hong Kong-inspired menu without some really solid tea offerings. The airline just partnered with local tea purveyor Fook Ming Tong to serve a selection of Chinese teas, including jasmine, oolong, and pu’er, that will be rolled out in economy class as well.

Courtesy of Cathay Pacific

The menus will be available from February to April 2019. Below find the full list of offerings:

First Class

Braised abalone with flower shiitake and choy sum-layered bean curd

Braised garoupa with bean curd and shiitake mushrooms in ginger and scallion sauce

Business Class

E fu noodle soup with crab meat sauce

Roasted duck with lai fun rice noodles in soup

Coconut and red bean pudding

Hong Kong-style milk tea pudding with tapioca pearls

Osmanthus jelly with wolfberries

Premium Economy Class

Baked seafood rice with tomato sauce

Steamed halibut with Tai O preserved mustard greens and steamed jasmine rice

Economy Class

Soy-braised chicken with Chinese sausage on steamed jasmine rice

Hong Kong-style seafood curry rice