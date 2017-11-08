Fresh Fish and Island Views: Gaurav Anand’s Guide to Capri

At aRoqa in New York City, the latest project from chef and restaurateur Gaurav Anand, you’ll find bacon, goat cheese and tomatillos on the menu. It’s a slight detour from the traditional Indian fare at his other restaurants—Bhatti Indian Grill and Awadh, all in New York City.

The inspiration for the more globally flavored dishes come from Anand’s travels, with the most recent being a trip to the Amalfi Coast with his wife earlier this year. Here, he shares his favorite bites on the island of Capri.

Courtesy of Gaurav Anand

“Dinner on our first night was at this small, family-run restaurant on the main street just a few minutes from our hotel. Photos of celebs, like Sylvester Stallone, Eva Longoria and Ronaldo adorned the walls. The chef and owner of the restaurant happened to be there, and we got to chatting; it felt like we were eating at his home. The fresh hand-cut pasta, shaved truffles—it was decadent, inspiring and worth returning to.”

Courtesy of Gaurav Anand

“On this tiny but breathtakingly beautiful island, we found this modern gem. It has massive suites, some with their own pools, and a concierge service that not only picked up and dropped off our bags from the airport but gave us excellent restaurant recommendations. However, for breakfast, it’s worth staying in. The buffet had a spread unlike any I had seen with everything: pastries, juices, cereal, eggs, fresh honeycomb honey, cakes and beyond.”

Courtesy of Gaurav Anand

“This Michelin-starred restaurant overlooking the Bay of Naples serves food just like your mom would make it. There is no cold storage or freezers in the kitchen; everything is delivered fresh daily. My favorite dish was the fish of the day, which was cooked with potatoes, capers and potato gnocchi.”

“It hard to miss this sweets spot because the smell of the freshly made waffles will lead you right there. Lines can get long, but it’s worth the wait for perfectly smooth, creamy and insanely delicious gelato flavors.”

Courtesy of Gaurav Anand

'“Off the beaten path with phenomenal front row seats facing the famous Faragliono rocks is this fantastic seafood restaurant. We were lucky to get a table facing this scene, and the meal itself was superb: seafood risotto, linguine with lobster and a chocolate ball with raspberry sauce. I can still taste the freshness of the seafood!”