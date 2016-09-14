Call This Number to Hear the Sounds of New Zealand

© Robin Bush / Getty Images

Not like the internet exists or anything.

Danica Lo
September 14, 2016

Are you a homesick Kiwi missing the sounds of New Zealand—say, a Maori waiata or the crowds cheering at an All Blacks game? Or perhaps you're just bored at work and have access to free international calling from your land line. In any case, if you've ever been curious about what New Zealand sounds like, all you need to do is pick up a phone and call +64 9930 3377 to be connected to an automated recording that will play you one of nine quintessentially Kiwi sounds, including a tui bird call:

The sound of Huka falls:

Or the noise of the Cuba Street Bucket Fountain in Wellington:

Despite the fact that you could just, you know, Google these things and hear (and watch!) them on YouTube, the hotline has proved to be super-popular. According to Stuff, the number has received more than 5,000 calls since launch this summer.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up