If all you dream about is tacos, then it's time to head to … Concord, California?

Yes, you read that correctly. Tucked just northeast of San Francisco sits the small city of about 130,000 residents, which also happens to be one of the world's greatest taco hot spots. Concord doesn't shy away from its love of tacos. Instead, it leans all the way in, and even created the Concord Taco Trail so you can savor the nearly 40 unique taquerias in its town boundary.

"Concord is home to nearly 40 deliciously authentic, family-owned taquerias and restaurants, so fire up your taste for adventure and let the Concord Taco Trail be your guide," the town explains on its rather in-depth Concord Taco Trail website. It also takes its selection of venues to feature on the trail rather seriously, too.

To be an official Concord Taco Trail stop, the website explains, venues must meet three criteria: The primary business must be Mexican food, must be located within Concord city limits, and must be a single location or one of a small number of locations. Sorry, no national chains are allowed.

It further notes that many of the trail's restaurants offer cuisine made from traditional family recipes from across regions in Mexico. It includes Tortilleria El Molino and Mercado Del Sol, which both serve Michoacan-style food, Taqueria Autlan offering Yucatan specialties, and Salsa Mexican Grill and El Yahualica, which both have Jalisco favorites on their menus.

There are two ways you can explore the taco trail. The first is going old-school with a printed map of every location on the trail so you can create a self-guided tour.

Visit Concord

The other is by going high-tech and getting the Concord Taco Trail passport, which is sent directly to your phone after signing up for free. The passport is a curated collection of the best spots and those offering exclusive discounts to passport holders. And just by signing up you're entered into a weekly raffle for prizes.

One grand-prize winner, the website adds, will be selected on (or just after) Oct. 16 from all Taco Trail Passport holders residing outside of Concord. The person will receive a "Stay and Play" package, including an overnight stay at Hilton Concord, so they can come to experience the trail in person. See more about every single one of the restaurants featured on the trail, and how you can start your taco-centric adventure, on the Concord Taco Trail website here.