British Airways Teamed Up to Distill a Scotch Whisky for Its Centennial

Technically speaking, British Airways — under the name it’s known today — wasn’t founded until 1974 with the merger of the British Overseas Airways Corporation and British European Airways (exciting!). But as the only saying goes, never let the truth get in the way of a good centennial. Instead, BA is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, tracing its history all the way back to August 25, 1919 when “Aircraft Transport and Travel Limited, a forerunner company of today’s British Airways, launched the world’s first daily international scheduled air service, between London and Paris.”

But don’t bother quibbling over this major detail: The debatably-premature celebration has proven fruitful for travelers. British Airways has offered up special jars of Marmite. They collaborated on a new centennial-themed beer. And now, the airline has announced they’ve even teamed up with a distillery to create an anniversary whisky — though thanks to the aging process, it won’t be available until the company’s 112th anniversary.

British Airways and Scottish distillery InchDairnie have started work on a limited-edition 12-year Scotch whisky which will be decanted into a mere 300 bottles slated to be served exclusively on BA flights in 2031. In a tribute to the airline’s present and past, the spirit will be aged in American oak barrels with French oak cask heads previously used for red wine. BA currently has 30 flights a day to the United States, but the French heads are said to signify that first flight from London to Paris.

“Celebrating our centenary is all about honoring our airline’s history, as well as looking to the future,” Kelly Stevenson, British Airways’ wine and beverage manager, said in statement. “InchDairnie has a modern and innovative approach to whisky distilling and we’ve incorporated touches with a nod to our history. In years to come our customers will be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their seat — we know it will be worth the wait.”

Or here’s another idea: You could age the whisky for 55 years, British Airways. That way it’ll be ready for the celebration of your actual centennial. (Cough.)