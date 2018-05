For something completely different: A ceremony where the landscape outside keeps changing. The Wine Train runs on a 36-mile round trip between the town of Napa and St. Helena along the main wine road of Highway 29 (which was built later, alongside the 1864 railway). The operators’ idea is to evoke the posh age of rail travel, with restored vintage cars fitted out with etched glass partitions, brass and mahogany accents and velveteen upholstery. The Wine Train’s event planners can help you choose the right car or combination of cars (for the ceremony and reception, say). There is, for example, the Champagne Vista Dome, an elevated observation car, and various dining and lounge cars. winetrain.com/private-event-venues