Best Tiki Bars in the U.S.
Three Dots & a Dash; Chicago
Named after a 1940s rum drink and also Morse code for "V" as in "victory," this tiki-style bar from Paul McGee and the Melman brothers is right below sister establishment Bub City.
Mother of Pearl, New York City
Jane Dange mixes outrageously fun tiki drinks behind the bar here. Try the highly Instagrammable Imperial Bulldog, with aquavit, cachaça, lime juice and pineapple juice, garnished with an entire bottle of Underberg bitters upside down in the glass.
Smuggler's Cove; San Francisco
Although this bar looks kitschy (tikimania!), mixologist-owner Martin Cate stocks over 200 rums and serves traditional drinks of the Caribbean islands and Prohibition-era Havana.
Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29 , New Orleans, LA
Renowned tiki authority Jeff “Beachbum” Berry delivers the ultimate tiki experience at this island-themed bar: bamboo-paneled accents, brightly colored, outlandishly garnished cocktails and communal punches. The bar also offers a full menu of updated tiki cuisine, with dishes like a Hawaiian Cuban sandwich on pineapple bread and rumaki reimagined as bacon-wrapped jalapeño with water chestnuts and chicken liver mousse.
The Rum Line , Miami Beach, FL
This outdoor lounge excels at rum-centric cocktails, serving 1930s-, ’40s- and ’50s-style drinks and punches in scorpion bowls. The Green Eyed Bandit is made with cachaça, kale and cucumber juice, jalapeño, lime and sea salt.