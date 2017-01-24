Best Restaurants in Mexico City

Chef Jorge Vallejo, along with his wife and co-owner Alejandra Flores, are the dynamic duo behind Quintonil. A stylish Polanco locale serving up an invigorating blend of modern Mexican cuisine and home-style cooking, Vallejo cooks primarily with seasonal produce, most of which is plucked straight from the restaurant’s on-site urban garden, as well as other ingredients that are indigenous to Mexico. Classics here include green rice with egg, suckling pig with apple blossom, and turkey with black chili sauce. The charred avocado tartare with escamoles (ant eggs), salt-cured meats and the grasshopper chimichurri are also highlights. Try the seasonally inspired ten-course tasting menu and wine pairing if you want to try a little bit of everything here—but whatever you do, save room for dessert.