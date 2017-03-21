The Best Food Found in the World's 10 Happiest Countries

Although there are a number of reasons that might be cause for Dutch happiness, including their love of canals and tulips, relaxed stances on drugs and sex and the number of windmills found in the countryside, we think stroopwafel might have something to do with it as well. The cookies, which originated in Gouda, a city known for other delicious reasons, consist of a thin layer of caramel-like syrup sandwiched between two wafers. In The Netherlands, stroopwafels are traditionally accompanied by coffee or tea and served on top of mugs, where the cookies are left to sit and soften for a few moments before being devoured.