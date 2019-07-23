The 50 Dishes That Best Represent Every State in America, According to Reddit

Image zoom

Whenever we're looking to avoid key responsibilities, we take a gander over to Reddit and watch people argue. One of the topics that gets people the most riled up, of course, is food—even more agitating is the topic of regional food. A very popular new AskReddit thread poses a question that has inspired over 24,000 comments to date: "I’m cooking one meal from every state in the United States, what meal best represents your state?"

Naturally, people had opinions, many of which we agree with and many of which we could not disagree more. Below, we're posting the most popular responses for each state, and encourage you to decide for yourself. Just don't take your frustration out on us; we're merely the messengers. (See the full Reddit thread here if you're looking to do an even deeper dive.)

If you want to attempt making dishes from every state, too, we think that's a fabulous idea. We'll link some of our favorite recipes below.

Louisiana: Gumbo or jambalaya

Runner up: Etouffée ("I feel like Louisiana is the only state where you could get 10 different answers and they'd all be correct.")

Indiana: Hoosier breaded pork tenderloin sandwich

Runner up: Sugar cream pie

Maryland: Crab feast with Old Bay seasoning

Runner up: Crab cakes

Wisconsin: Beer brats (with fried onions and sauerkraut options)

Runner up: Cheese curds

North Carolina: Pulled pork sandwich with a vinegar-based sauce (with hushpuppies and coleslaw)

Runner up: Steamed blue crabs from the coast

Rhode Island: Clear clam chowder and clam cakes

Runner up: Coffee milk

Texas: Smoked brisket

Runner up: Tex-mex

Oregon: "Anything with Marionberries!"

Runner up: Tillamook cheese

Hawaii: Pan fried slices of Spam, 2 scoops of white, steamed rice, and scrambled eggs

Runner up: Poke

Nebraska: Runza

Runner up: Cinnamon rolls with chili

Utah: Funeral potatoes

Runner up: Green jello

New Mexico: Adovada

Runner up: Roasted green chiles

Minnesota: Tater tot hotdish

Runner up: Chicken wild rice soup

Michigan: Pasties

Runner up: Coney dogs

Alabama: Smoked chicken with white sauce

Runner up: Moonpie

Missouri: BBQ burnt ends

Runner up: Toasted ravioli

West Virginia: Pepperoni rolls

Runner up: Country fried steak and green beans

South Carolina: She crab soup

Runner up: Shrimp and grits

New York: "Garbage plate"

Runner up: Bagel

Pennsylvania: Cheesesteak

Runner up: Pierogis, kielbasa, and water ice

North Dakota: Fry bread taco

Runner up: Knoephla soup

Kentucky: Hot brown

Runner up: Burgoo

New Jersey: Taylor ham, egg, and cheese on a bagel with salt, pepper, ketchup

Runner up: Italian-American catering food

Florida: Cuban sandwich

Runner up: Key lime pie

Idaho: Elk steak

Runner up: Finger steaks and fry sauce

New Hampshire: Blueberry pancakes with maple syrup

Runner up: Cider doughnuts

Colorado: Green chili cheese fries

Runner up: Rocky Mountain oysters

Nevada: Shrimp cocktail and prime rib

Runner up: Basque food

Maine: Whoopie pies

Runner up: Lobster boil

Arizona: Carne asada tacos and nopales

Runner up: Sonoran dogs

Connecticut: New Haven-style clam pizza

Runner up: Lobster rolls

Virginia: Virginia salty ham

Runner up: Chesapeake Bay oyster dishes

Delaware: Scrapple, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich on a toasted pretzel bun

Runner up: Pretzel salad

South Dakota: Chislic

Runner up: Buffalo burger

Kansas: Chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes covered in white gravy

Runner up: Cinnamon roll and chili

Montana: Huckleberry cobbler

Runner up: Bison burgers

Tennessee: Pulled pork and dry-rub ribs

Runner up: Hot chicken

Washington: Cedar-planked salmon

Runner up: Dungeness crab

Mississippi: Chicken and dumplings

Runner up: Fried catfish

Massachusetts: Lobsta roll

Runner up: Clam chowder

Ohio: Cincinnati-style chili

Runner up: Kielbasi, sauerkraut, and pierogies

California: Burritos

Runner up: Street tacos

Georgia: Pecan pie

Runner up: Biscuits and gravy

Alaska: Grilled wild salmon

Runner up: Halibut Olympia

Illinois: Chicago hot dog

Runner up: Italian beef sandwich

Arkansas: Cheese dip

Runner up: Chocolate gravy

Wyoming: Rocky Mountain oysters

Runner up: Bison or elk burgers

Iowa: Huge fried pork tenderloin on a regular bun

Runner up: Loose meat sandwich

Oklahoma: Fried catfish

Vermont: Maple creemee

Runner up: Apple grilled cheese

Answers have been edited for clarity.