The Hotel with the Best Character Breakfast at Disney World Just Got Better

Perhaps you already know about the best character breakfast at Walt Disney World in Orlando—the one offered at the most luxurious hotel on property, but probably not the one you're thinking of (the hotel, or the breakfast). We are speaking, of course, of the Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy & His Pals, and its host, the Four Seasons Resort Orlando. For roughly the same price as the more famous, usually mobbed breakfasts, your kids will enjoy an exceedingly good character-to-child ratio, and you'll enjoy eating a very good buffet breakfast, including an omelet bar, charcuterie and excellent pastry. You don't need to be a guest at the exclusive resort to reserve, either—everyone's welcome, as long as they've phoned ahead for a reservation. (They're not terribly hard to get, by the way, outside of peak travel dates.)

For the resort's other envy-inducing amenity, the surprisingly extensive Explorer Island water park and pool complex, you'll definitely have to stay over. The 11,000-foot lazy river, the water slides, what have you—they're all reserved for hotel guests, and on some days, they will remain blissfully quiet, leaving you with your very own, semi-private water park experience. As if that weren't incentive enough—along with all of those balconies offering views of multiple fireworks displays, a gorgeous, rooftop steakhouse, the best spa on Walt Disney World property and lots of other great bells and whistles—the Four Seasons has just announced another, absolutely massive perk for guests.

All year long, Four Seasons Resort Orlando guests will now have access to Disney's prized Extra Magic Hours benefit. Typically trotted out as one of the top reasons why staying on Disney World property is a smart move, the very popular program offers early entrance (or later stays) at a rotating selection of parks. Considering how busy things can get here in Orlando, this is an incredibly valuable perk, and it's included in your park ticket. For all of the access details—you'll need to collect a voucher—as well as assistance with everything else park related, from information on merchandise delivery to the schedule for the hotel's daily park shuttles, guests have unlimited access to the hotel's helpful Disney Planning Center, located in the lobby.