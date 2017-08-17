The Best Bodegas in Spain, According to José Andrés

Bodegas Lustau: Calle Arcos, 53, Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz; +34 956 34 15 97

One of the best boutique sherry wineries. They make all styles of sherry, from dry to sweet, as well as the almacenista style, vermouth, and beautiful, unrefined sherries en rama.

Can Ràfols del Caus: Can Rafols dels Caus, Barcelona; +34 938 97 00 13

An icon in Penedès. They were the first to bring foreign grapes to the area.

Cellers Scala Dei: Rambla Cartoixa, Escaladei, Priorat; +34 977 82 70 27

Where the monks started to make wine in Priorat.

Bodegas El Grifo: LZ-30, Km 11, San Bartolomé, Las Palmas; +34 928 52 40 36

This old bodega in the Canary Islands has a beautiful museum, and the island’s volcanic soils prevent the destructive wine pest called phylloxera from surviving.

Txomin Etxaniz: Eitzaga Auzoa, 13, Getaria, Gipuzkoa, Guipúzcoa; +34 943 14 07 02

In the coastal town of Getaria, they make a unique wine—Txakoli—that pairs perfectly seafood.