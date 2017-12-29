Love Beer, Will Travel: 5 Beer Hotels to Visit

If impending construction is any indicator, 2018 is building up to be quite the year for home-brewed hotels. Up until recently, visiting the country’s best beer makers was recreation reserved for day-trippers. But after BrewDog announced the opening of a massive, first-of-its-kind facility in Ohio, the race was on to lay down lodging for a growing number of ale and lager lovers. The Scotch brewery’s much ballyhooed plans were accompanied by groundbreakings for other big-name producers, forming a select list of early adopters. Brewpubs, beware: The "bed + brew" might soon become the preferred site for sipping suds. Here are five notable names at the forefront of a developing trend.

The Source Hotel - New Belgium Brewery (Denver, CO)

The Source Hotel

Denver’s River North (RiNo) is already the city’s hippest, fastest-developing neighborhood. Adding to the buzz is this 100-room boutique hotel, slated to open mid-2018. The site features a 10-barrel brewhouse, aging cellar, multiple restaurants and an expansive marketplace, highlighting local vendors. Colorado’s largest craft brewer, New Belgium partnered with The Source — the adjacent artisan food hall—to develop their first project in the capital city. Special amenities will include draft taps at check-in, and a rooftop pool (backdropped by stacked beer barrels) facing the front range of the Rockies.

Stone Brewing Hotel (Escondido, CA)

The country’s ninth largest craft brewery has been developing its hotel project since at least 2012. As of now, plans include a 100,000 square foot buildout, next door to the primary production facility in Escondido, California. Room service includes filled growlers and access to rare releases. But the logistics of such an ambitious undertaking are proving quite the challenge. Says Stone co-founder Greg Koch: “The Stone Brewing Hotel: Announced 2011. Promised 2013. Actually Opening 2019. Might want to hold your breath!”

McMenamins - Edgefield (Troutdale, OR)

McMenamins - Edgefield

McMenamins is an outsized presence in Portland, Oregon, operating nearly three dozen breweries, distilleries, bars and hotels in total — often on the same site. Edgefield is a prime example, a 74-acre property along the Columbia River, just twenty minutes outside the city. The retreat is a Victorian wonderland with soaking pools, a Hobbit-like shed hidden in the foliage and a brewpub built into a converted power station. A taste of the 19th century for all to share — and sleep on — with more than 100 rooms of accommodations.

Blackberry Farm (Walland, TN)

Blackberry Farm

At the foot of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, beer lovers can lap up the view along with luxury lodging at this posh resort and brewery. The property struck gold with its Classic Saison at the 2016 World Beer Cup, and its line of Belgian-inspired bottlings remain the speciality here. But you can also enjoy fresh IPAs and pilsners on draft in their rustic dining hall, or delivered straight to your elegantly-appointed room.

The DogHouse (Columbus, OH)

The DogHouse

BrewDog attracted a barrage of press last spring with the unveiling of a $7.3 million hotel in Columbus, Ohio. It wasn’t until November, however, that ground broke on this crowdfunded, 50-unit endeavor. When it opens in late 2018, expect beer-filled hot tubs, malted barley spa treatments and the brand’s flagship IPA on-tap in every room. Even the showers will come complete with their own stocked mini-fridges.