Where To Drink Off the Strip in Las Vegas

Visitors to Las Vegas are inevitably drawn to the Strip, with its profusion of casinos, resorts, bars, and restaurants. But what about the rest of the city? Las Vegas has a number of sophisticated bars within the resorts of the Strip, but just as many off it. We asked Juyoung Kang, lead bartender at The Dorsey at The Venetian, about her favorite places to drink off the strip. Here are her picks.

Other Mama

Anthony Mair

“The cocktails here are so interesting and cool,” says Kang; “My favorite is the Bianca, made with mezcal, pear liqueur, lemon and rosemary syrup.” The Asian-inspired seafood small plates are just as enticing. “I love anything seafood, and their ceviche is amazing.”

Herbs & Rye

One of the undisputed best cocktail bars in the city, “This is where the bartenders hang out,” says Kang. “They have great classic cocktails that you rarely see like The Lion's Tail” (bourbon, lime, and allspice). “They also make the best Ramos Gin Fizz on the planet.”

The Sand Dollar Lounge

A Las Vegas legend, open since 1976, and much-loved for its music as much as its bar. “Because of the live music, they have music-themed cocktails,” says Kang. “They also have a great beer selection.”

District One Kitchen & Bar

“You go to District One for their Japanese whisky program,” says Kang. “I truly love Suntory’s Hakushu, and think it’s so underrated. There's a tiny hint of peat that just rounds the whisky so well. There are so many layers that make it delightful to drink.”

Atomic Liquors

Dating back to 1945, Atomic Liquors is a one-of-a-kind dive; you’ll know you’re in the right place by the huge neon sign, which dates back to its opening. “They have a great back bar, so you can get anything you want,” says Kang; “Their seasonal beer selection is wonderful, too. No matter what you drink, it's such a fun atmosphere. The bartenders are friendly and helpful — it's like a reunion when you walk in.”

The Laundry Room

Kang might be a little biased on this pick—she helped open The Laundry Room several years back—but it’s hard to dispute that the tiny, hidden-away bar creates excellent cocktails. “It’s only speakeasy in Las Vegas. I love that there's this little place where the bartender can be so creative and be so free. There's nothing like it.”