Our Favorite Wine Bars in London

By Nina Caplan
Published on September 16, 2022
The Stafford London - The American Bar
Photo: Courtesy of The Stafford London

Ever since 1152, when England's soon-to-be King Henry II married Eleanor, an Aquitaine duchess who brought a little place called Bordeaux to the partnership, England has been known for two things: her greed for land and her thirst for wine. The land is gone, but the thirst remains, and the wines of Britain's former empire (and its competitors) still pour into London, making this a wonderful city in which to explore the world by the glass.

For instance, if Bordeaux is still what you desire, there are six vintages of the great Château Margaux by the glass at Clarette in Marylebone, which is owned, like the Château, by the Mentzelopoulos family. A more 21st-century option is 40 Maltby Street, a natural-wine bar. On my last visit, I discovered an excellent Beaujolais by Jérôme Balmet, disciple of Lapierre and Lapalu, and a Monastrell from La Zafra, an Alicante microbodega near the Mediterranean coast. Tables are shared; the small plates are delectable. They don't take reservations, so turn up early. Frank's is about staying late. This bar lurks beneath Maison François, a gorgeous double-height brasserie with the most sumptuous dessert trolley in London, but Frank's prefers its sugar fermented. Here, you can hitch a hip on a stool at the glowing counter and peruse a wine list that starts and ends in France but does a lot of traveling in between, while figuring out which bottles go best with gougères or their excellent terrine.

Claridge's Bar
Courtesy of Claridge's

No self-respecting London wine-lover would miss Noble Rot, in an ancient building in Clerkenwell. This haven now has a younger sibling in a legendary former politicos' hangout in Soho, and both are dens of temptation: Alongside seasonal delicacies, there's an ever-changing selection of the kinds of wines not usually available by the glass, at kindly markups. For something a little crazier, I drop into Luca Dusi's fabulous vinoteca Passione Vino, where the wallpaper is flamboyantly floral, the shop shelves are packed with bottles, and the tiny kitchen turns out great pasta to help limit the effects of yet another indigenous grape variety or unusual producer whose praises Luca is trilling. More Italian than the tricolore, he is perfectly at home in this terminally parched city. The lands have returned to their rightful owners, and that's fine, as long as they continue to send London a share of their fermented grapes.

Nina Caplan is a London-based arts, wine, and travel writer; her first book is The Wandering Vine: Wine, The Romans and Me (2018, Bloomsbury Continuum).

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The menu board at Marion
Our Favorite Wine Bars in Melbourne
Salumeria Roscioli
Wine Bars in Rome Our Editors Love
Palm City
Our Favorite Wine Bars in San Francisco
Au Tour du Vin
Wine Bars in Paris You Need to Add to Your Bucket List
Best French Presses We Tested
The Best French Presses We Tested for a Café Experience at Home
Pellet Grills for Smoking
We Tested Pellet Grills for Smoking, Searing, and More
best 4-slice toaster
We Tested the Best 4-Slice Toasters — and These Are Our Favorites
best coffee mugs
The Best Coffee Mugs Our Editors Love
Bearded Lady; Connaught Bar; Arnaud's French 75 Bar; Peppermill Lounge; Bacchanal Wine
From St. Louis to London, Our Editors Share Their Favorite Bars — And What Makes Them So Unique
best electric grill weber 1400
We Tested the Best Electric Grills for Easy Grilling at Home
Best Bundt Pans
The Best Bundt Pans, According to Our Editors
MAD
Food & Wine Editors Share Their Favorite Restaurant Bathrooms, from Perfect Mirror Selfie Spots to Dog Art
KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender; All-Clad KZ750D Stainless Steel Immersion Blender; Breville Control Grip Immersion Blender
The Best Immersion Blenders for Faster Smoothies, Soups, and Spreads
Riva Bar at Eden Roc Cap Cana
Revel in the Glamour of 1960s Monte Carlo at This Dominican Republic Bar
best slow cookers
The Best Slow Cookers to Buy Right Now
Caraway, Le Creuset, and Our Place cookware
The Best Non-Toxic Cookware to Buy in 2022