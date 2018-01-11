Warm Up With Cersei’s Poison at This Outdoor ‘Game of Thrones’ Pop-Up In Boston

If you think a trip to Finland’s Ice Hotel is a bit too real (and far), you can find a taste of Winterfell right on the east coast.

The Loews Hotel in Boston’s Back Bay Precinct Kitchen + Bar has turned their outdoor patio into an immersive tribute to HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones. Opening earlier this week, their “Winter Is Coming” pop-up offers patrons a chance to transport themselves to one of the show’s most recognizable destinations while enjoying a rather large and creative themed-menu.

According to Nerdist, that includes dishes such as “Mussels by Arya,” “Chicken Littlefingers,” “A Burger Has No Name,” and the “Direwolf Charcuterie Platter.” There is also an extensive special drink menu to help warm you up while you’re hanging out in “the North.” Drinks are given clever names, such as Beyond the Wall, a mix of Bourbon, maple, and ginger, and Smoke of the Dragon’s Breath—a smoked cocktail featuring Gosling’s Rum, mezcal, sweet vermouth, simple syrups, and bitters. You could also try something with a little extra figurative bite, including the Vodka-based Cersei's Poison or The Red Wedding, a hot mulled wine which can be served in special souvenir cupware fit for a King or Queen of Westeros.

As you drink and dine, you’ll be surrounded by themed decor, some of which you can even wear. Banners featuring a giant weirwood tree and The Wall hang outside, as two thrones sit draped in fake fur in front of a House Stark banner. If you’re more of a House Lannister or Daenerys Targaryen admirer, no worries, you can also snap a photo in front of decorations that pay homage to them. And if that wasn’t enough, while you enjoy your meal and drinks at one of the fur-lined and haystack patio tables, expect to hear the show’s soundtrack playing in the background.

If you don’t think you can brave the Boston cold (and it is cold), you can enjoy the menu from inside the bar, where it’s much, much warmer. Precinct Kitchen + Bar’s “Winter is Coming” pop-up (154 Berkeley Street, Boston, MA 02116) is open Sunday to Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will only be there until the end of January though, so you’ll need to make the trek soon.