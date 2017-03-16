The Best New Bars in Chicago

Chicago has long boasted some of the most respected cocktail bars in the nation — names like The Violet Hour and Aviary top many lists. But what about the city’s crop of newer bars? We asked Brandon Phillips, barman and partner at The Duck Inn, a longtime mixologist about to open a new venue of his own: Otto Mezzo, a late-night Italian cocktail bar with wide-ranging selections of amari, grappa, Italian wine, and more. Where does Phillips find himself when not at his own operations (or his favorite under-sung neighborhood bar, Bernice’s Tavern in Bridgeport)? Here are his picks. —Carey Jones