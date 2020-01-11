Bakeries & Coffee Shops

The New Irish Coffee: Where to Café-Hop in Dublin
As one tradition withers, another is born.
How One Business Owner's Love of Restoration Is Propelling Nashville's Coffee Scene
We see auto shops and drug stores, but Andy Mumma sees coffee shops.
The Best Coffee in Washington, D.C. Keeps Getting Better
Things are really perking up in the nation's capital
This Cafe in Korea Will Make You Feel Like You Just Walked Into a Comic Book
Everything from the tables to the cups look like they've been drawn, and the result is magical.
The Best Croissants in America
The crackling bronzed shell; the flaky, gentle layers within; the pure scent of butter as you tear it apart—a good croissant is a thing of beauty. Like a plain bagel or pizza margherita, croissants are simple creatures, yet deceptively complex; only the best bakeries truly master the form. Here are twenty across the country that are turning out some of the best croissants around. —Carey Jones
The Next Great Coffee Bars Are Not Where You're Looking For Them
Some of the best roasters and cafes in America are cropping up in some rather unexpected places.