Sai Ying Pun: Hong Kong's Buzziest Hood

© Potato Head

Three of Hong Kong's trendiest new restaurants. 

Food & Wine
December 16, 2016

It all started with Sheung Wan, Hong Kong’s bohemian nerve center, where pioneering restaurants like Yardbird set up shop. Now that energy is creeping westward to the Sai Ying Pun neighborhood, a former red-light district and the beating heart of the city’s restaurant boom. “There’s a trendy–meets–old–Hong Kong vibe, sophisticated but not overly fancy,” says Mandy Lee, the HK-based blogger and cult Instagrammer behind  Lady & Pups. Here she reveals three of her can’t-miss favorites.

Fish School

David Lai, an alum of Alain Ducasse, hints  at Hong Kong’s roots as a fishing village at this cozy new hangout. He works sustainable seafood into dishes like housemade cuttlefish tagliatelle and paella studded with crab. 

Rhoda

This is a personal venture for British chef Nate Green: The restaurant is named after his grandmother, and his brother picks the wines. The focus is wood-fired cooking, with dishes like octopus and chorizo coming off the charcoal grill. 

Kaum 

This Indonesian import (pictured above) brings an eclectic, laid-back lounge and traditional island food from chef Antoine Audran to the nabe. Look for Javanese prawn and mackerel dumplings  and roast lamb perfumed with nutmeg. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up