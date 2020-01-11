Japan

Welcome to the True Ramen Capital of the World

Any noodle fan in Japan should make a visit to Kitakata, which has the most ramen spots per capita of any city in the world.
The Best Tokyo Hotels to Book Now for the 2020 Olympics

Book one of these five epic hotels in Tokyo while there’s still room.
Tokyo's Pokémon Café Has Limited-edition Treats for Halloween, and You Gotta Eat 'em All

Can't make it to Tokyo before Halloween? Have no fear: the Pokémon Café serves Pokémon-themed food and drinks all year long.
You Can Bathe in Wine, Coffee, or Ramen Broth at This Japanese Spa

Each of these drink-themed baths will help beautify your skin
You Can Take a Bath in Craft Beer at This Resort in Japan

The beer onsen is hot and the temperature outside is pushing 100, but soft, tingling skin is worth braving the heat.
Kumamoto, Japan, City Guide: Where to Eat, Shop, and Stay

With a thriving natural wine scene and restaurants remixing western and Japanese traditions, the city ofKumamoto should be your next destination in Japan.
Japan Cherry Blossom Festival 2018: Where and When to Visit

With such a short bloom period, locals must make the most of the splendid show for as long as they can.
Off the Grid (Sort of) in Japan

Writer Laurie Woolever experiences the best parts of camping (hiking, canoeing and being at one with nature) while someone else does all the heavy lifting. It’s a little like backpacking, without actually having to carry a backpack. 
Japanese Temple Cuisine Is the Original Ultra-Seasonal Diet

Where to Eat on the Cheap in Kyoto

Where to Eat on the Cheap in Tokyo

Behind Japan's Neapolitan Pizza Obsession

Tokyo's Food Hall Craze

