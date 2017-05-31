The Best Cocktail Bars in Singapore
A city as cosmopolitan and diverse as Singapore has every kind of bar imaginable. Microbreweries and wine bars, rooftop bars to take in the almost-futuristic skyline, bars legendary for their late nights and bars legendary for their happy hours (a necessity, given Singapore’s steep alcohol pricing). It’s also home to a dynamic and ever-evolving cocktail culture. The international city draws talent from all over the world, with bartenders from afar contributing their talents to Singapore’s own, already a thriving scene where mixologists trained at the city’s pioneering cocktail bars have now gone on to open their own. Young talent ensures constant creativity, bars that follow their own rules, while Singapore’s status as a financial capital means there’s an appetite for opulent, spare-no-expense bars as well. Here are the best cocktail bars in this world-class drinking city.—Carey Jones