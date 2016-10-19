Americans Can Now Bring Cuban Cigars and Rum into the U.S.

It's time to get a bigger suitcase. Two of the most prized souvenirs for American tourists just became legal again after more than 50 years.

Starting Monday, Americans traveling abroad can buy an unlimited number of Cuban cigars and rum wherever in the world they are sold and bring them back to the U.S., as long as it is for personal consumption only. That means you can’t import and sell Cuban cigars and rum in the U.S. For anyone bringing cigars or rum back into the states with them, normal limits on duty and tax exemptions will apply. Americans residing in the U.S. cannot order cigars and rum online and have it shipped from overseas.

The change comes after President Obama officially lifted trade restrictions with Cuba earlier today, months after he lifted the travel ban to Cuba. By early 2017, 10 U.S. carriers will begin daily routes to Havana, with even more airlines flying to 9 other Cuban cities. Read about which airlines have service to Cuba, here.

The lifting of the trade embargo isn’t just about drinking and smoking, however. According to USA Today, new regulations by the U.S. Departments of Commerce and Treasury will make it easier for American pharmaceutical companies to import cancer drugs made in Cuba, and for agricultural companies to sell products to farmers in the Caribbean nation. The new laws will also permit Cubans to purchase American-made goods via the internet.

