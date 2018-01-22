American Airlines Is Adding Free Wine and Beer to Select Flights

International flights can resoundingly stink, but luckily, plenty of airlines offer free booze during these long hauls to help keep spirits high. But that isn’t to say that flying domestically is any better, so American Airlines is planning on using the allures of alcohol to make life for people traveling between two of the country’s biggest cities more relaxing: On a new shuttle service between New York City and Chicago, the carrier is planning to serve up free beer and wine. Yes, an airline adding something for free. Maybe American Airlines has been partaking in its own free beer and wine policy?!

Starting on April 4, American will be offering 15 flights per weekday on the half-hour between LaGuardia and O’Hare. Aimed at business travelers who might be flying on short notice, these flights will feature dedicated gates, expedited check-in and free beer and wine to help take the edge off. “It is something that is really designed to go and cater to the last-minute business traveler and make it as easy as possible for that person,” Vasu Raja, American’s vice president of network and schedule planning, was quoted as saying.

This new service isn’t the first time American has offered a business-oriented “shuttle” service. The airline also has similar flights between New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston – all of which offer free beer and wine in the main cabin.

Of course, “free” is a relative term in a situation like this, seeing as it’s being billed as a new service: The alcohol could simply lead to a higher price. However, a quick look at American Airlines’ website shows that prices before and after April 4 are currently the same – either $72 or $93 to get from ORD to LGA on a few randomly selected Wednesdays. That’s not too bad:

It’ll actually probably be less than your bar tab once you arrive in New York, so drink up!