Late-Night Oysters and Super-Spicy Thai: Aaron Silverman’s Guide to Washington, D.C.

At Rose’s Luxury, Aaron Silverman uses decor like toy soldier dioramas to create a space that’s as fun and appealing as his food. His favorite around DC include spicy, spicy Thai food, a local art destination and epic seafood platters.
For refined Chinese dining, Peking Gourmet Inn
“They have THE BEST Peking duck around and definitely ask for the sweet garlic sauce.” 6029 Leesburg Pike, pekinggourmet.com
For a tower of seafood, Old Ebbitt Grill
“This place is great for late night oysters and drinks but the stand out is the Orca Platter: packed with lobster, crab claws, clams, oysters, and shrimp.” 675 15th St. NW, ebbitt.com
For family style Northern Thai, Little Serow
“It is simply AWESOME. A minimalist yet fun vibe. And super spicy, always a plus!” 1511 17th St. NW, littleserow.com
For stalls of the freshest food for sale, Eastern Market
“On Saturdays I can go out and find great produce, fresh flowers, local art, anything!” 225 7th St. easternmarket-dc.org
For authentic sushi, Sushi Capitol
“There are fun drinks and specials, but the real draw is that they fly their fish in from Japan.” 325 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, sushicapitol.com