10 Ways To Go Big in Dubai, the Modern 'Metroasis'

Dubai is different. Built atop the desert, yet situated on the sea of the Arabian Gulf, it is at once extremely old and entirely new. Clean, safe, and ultra-affluent, this multicultural melting pot is still very much on the rise. Literally. As it prepares for the 2020 World Expo, Dubai's thriving skyline continues to emerge, as evidenced by building construction so prevalent that it has been billed as the "crane capital of the world." —Robert Rosenthal