10 Ways To Go Big in Dubai, the Modern 'Metroasis'

Dubai is different. Built atop the desert, yet situated on the sea of the Arabian Gulf, it is at once extremely old and entirely new. Clean, safe, and ultra-affluent, this multicultural melting pot is still very much on the rise. Literally. As it prepares for the 2020 World Expo, Dubai's thriving skyline continues to emerge, as evidenced by building construction so prevalent that it has been billed as the "crane capital of the world." —Robert Rosenthal

More
Food & Wine
1 of 10 © Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Top Flight

The high-end adventure begins with a 12.5-hour flight from JFK. But if you're flying Emirates Business Class—which is quite a treat if you can afford the approximately $10,000 price tag—getting there is half the fun. They'll send a car and driver to transfer you to and from the airports. Your roomy seat reclines to a full 180-degree flat bed. An excellent entertainment system is loaded with an assortment of options. Passengers are free to relax in the lounge with an open bar and tasty snacks served throughout the flight.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Gerrit Meier

Arabian Resort

The Madinat Jumeirah is a spectacular resort set on a sandy, private beach. Comprised of multiple hotels, villas, and over 40 restaurants and bars, this stunning compound is so comprehensive that you really never have to leave its vast, lushly landscaped grounds. In fact, they'll transport you anywhere over their own network of waterways by abra (boat). That includes every place on the premises, from their first-class fitness facility to an actual water park (Wild Wadi), and even a traditional souk (marketplace). The centerpiece hotel is the opulent Jumeirah Al Qasr, whose luxurious rooms come with scenic water views and exemplary service.

Do not miss their Grand Friday Brunch, a four-hour, all-you-can-eat-and-drink extravaganza that brings together cuisines from the world over (try seared foie gras, roasted duck rolled in a soft tortilla, and braised Korean short ribs, among over a hundred other choices), accompanied by free-flowing cocktails, from handmade mojitos to Moscow mules. It feels like a party that gets progressively more rockin' as closing time approaches.

If you're in the mood for meat, check out The Hide restaurant, which highlights beef from Ireland, Spain, and the U.S., plus an impressive global wine list, as well as killer beer-battered fries, duck-fat-rubbed bread hot from the oven, and a s'mores sundae that won't hurt you either.

3 of 10

Burj Al Arab

Only minutes from the Madinat Jumeirah, located on its own island, is the award-winning Burj Al Arab, an astonishing suite-only hotel of the highest caliber. One has to see the phenomenal accommodations to believe them, but this level of luxury requires big bucks. Yet even without splurging on accommodations, one can still partake of a luscious lunch at restaurant Scape, where Mediterranean-accented cuisine is served beside the infinity pool with breathtaking views of the sea. Try the ethereal raw scallop tiradito, barbecue grilled poussin, or a chili crab burger — and finish off with a dandy salted caramel sundae.

Advertisement
4 of 10 © Robert Rosenthal

One & Only

Head to the Palm Jumeirah, the world's largest man-made island, to experience the truly exquisite One & Only The Palm. Having stayed at their extraordinary property in Los Cabos, Mexico, my high expectations were exceeded here. The One & Only is a sexy and dynamic hotel brand that lives up to its name, offering a level of intimacy, privacy, and serenity to go with unmatched personal service. Each guest is assigned his or her own "host," who serves as guide, guru, concierge, and butler. The resplendent surroundings are flawlessly sculpted, from the Arabian architecture to the remarkable landscape design. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered, whether it's your choice of nine different pillow types, or the Evian mist you'll be sprayed with as you lounge under palm trees by a picture-perfect pool set to the ideal temperature.

The breakfast buffet is nothing short of sensational, with over 145 delicacies from which to choose. For sophisticated cuisine in high style, have dinner at Stay by Michelin superstar chef Yannick Alléno. Or dine alfresco over cocktails, tapas, and Mediterranean fare with a commanding view of Dubai's impressive cityscape. All in all, a singular hotel experience.

Advertisement
5 of 10 © Jochen Tack/Getty Images

Water Sports

Check out the Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark for all the splash-induced fun you can muster. They'll provide towels and lockers, but be sure to bring something for your feet to walk the burning hot grounds.

Advertisement
6 of 10 © Harith Samarawickrama/Getty Images

Serious Shopping (and/or Skiing)

For an Arabian-style shopping spree, it's just a 10-minute shuttle from theMadinat Jumeirah to the Mall of the Emirates. The 700 shops and services range from high-end luxury retailers to the French hypermarket Carrefour, itself worth a peek if only to marvel at their massive selection of groceries and goods.

Just because it's over 100 degrees outside doesn't mean you can't go skiing inside. Yep, there's a real ski slope in here. And if you're feeling a tad peckish for a taste of America, drop into the Shake Shack for a Shackburger and ice cream "concrete."

Another option is the "world's largest shopping mall," located downtown. The Dubai Mall boasts an array of glamorous, global, luxury retailers, as well as an aquarium and underwater zoo where you can actually go diving with sharks — if you dare.

Advertisement
7 of 10 © Xu Jian / Getty Images

Get High

Ascend a super-speedy elevator to the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa. Scan the panoramic vista from way up top, or opt instead for the views over cocktails, dinner, or both, at the Armani hotel restaurant, At.mosphere, on the 122nd floor.

Advertisement
8 of 10 © Robert Rosenthal

Visit a Mosque

About an hour or so via car from Dubai, the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is an awe-inspiring cultural destination. Admittance and tours are free. Try to be there during a call to prayer to witness up to 40,000 people worshiping at once.

Advertisement
9 of 10 © Robert Rosenthal

Lebanese Feast

My guests were none too pleased to learn that no menus are offered for the lavish lunch at Em Sherif. That's because the food just starts arriving, and keeps coming, 28 delicious dishes in all. And what a worthwhile treat it was, starting with cold mezze like tabbouleh, hummus, and fattoush salad; continuing with the hot mezze, among them lentil salad, savory meat kibbe, and cheese-filled puff pastries; followed by main courses such as pillowy lamb with chickpeas, onions, bulgar, and pine nuts; and finally, five desserts that included rice pudding with pomegranate seeds, fried dough puffs topped with honey, and bread pudding with mixed nuts. Filling, fantastic, and fun.

Advertisement
10 of 10 © Platinum Heritage

Desert Safari

For a truly unforgettable experience, ride a camel to dinner. Start with a drive in a classic 1950s Land Rover, then hop on your camel for a short trip to the Bedouin camp where you'll enjoy authentic music and dance, get a henna tattoo, gaze at stars and planets from a high-powered telescope, hold a falcon, consume a traditional Emirati meal, and even smoke from a shisha (waterpipe). At that point, you might find yourself inadvertently singing "Midnight at the Oasis."

I strongly recommend Platinum Heritage Tours. Highly knowledgeable guides, top-notch equipment, smart demonstrations, and good food make it a first class operation. And a lifetime memory.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up