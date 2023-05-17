Traeger Makes Some of Our Favorite Grills, and Right Now You Can Snag One for $100 Off

Grilling is an art form, as serious grilling aficionados will tell you. When preparing burgers or ribs on the grill, they must be properly seasoned, smoked with a precise type of wood pellet, and cooked until the perfect temperature is achieved. This is why grilling professionals and enthusiasts are so selective when it comes to the type of grill that they use.

We’ve tested dozens of grills, and Traeger grills have proven to be some of the best in our tests, especially its pellet grills. And right now, this wood pellet grill and smoker by Traeger is on sale for $800 at Amazon.

This wood pellet grill offers a generous 575 square inches of space, making it just the right size to cook up five racks of ribs or up to 24 hamburgers. Sporting a beautiful bronze finish, the grill uses pellets to immerse your food with a wood-fired flavor of your choice. Traeger’s WIFIRE technology allows you to connect to its app or your home Wi-Fi so you don’t need to stand there watching the grill do the work — unless you want to, that is. The app lets you adjust the temperature of the food while it’s cooking and set a timer so you know when the food is done. You can even save recipes you use so with the push of a button on the app, the grill knows what it’s cooking.

With a maximum temperature of 500°F, the versatility of the grill is impressive. Not only can you grill and smoke meats on it, but you can also barbecue, bake, roast, and braise on the grill. It is so easy to operate, too. Just place the desired flavor of wood pellets in the hopper, turn it on to the appropriate temperature, and let the grill do the rest. From standard grilling fare like burgers, hotdogs, and chicken to pizza, cornbread, and even pies, this grill is sure to become the go-to when cooking most meals.

The grill is beloved by Amazon shoppers receiving over 1,500 perfect five-star ratings for its high performance, Wi-Fi capability, and quality. One shopper declared, “This is the best grill I’ve ever owned, hands down,” and that it “cooks perfectly.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Traeger is quality from start to eat,” and added that the Wi-Fi connection was "awesome" as it allowed them “to monitor everything remotely when the weather wasn’t cooperating.”

Traeger grills have been around for a number of years and are some of the best on the market. If you’re looking for a new grill, snag this one while it’s on sale for $800.

