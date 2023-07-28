Trader Joe's Recalls Cookies and Soup Due to Possible Rocks and Bugs

Broccoli cheddar soup and almond-based cookies are being recalled in multiple states.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Published on July 28, 2023
Trader Joe’s has recently announced two separate voluntary recalls that involve its ready–to-eat soup and packaged cookies. Earlier this week, the California specialty grocery chain alerted customers that 10,899 cases of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup had been recalled because of the possibility of insects in the broccoli florets.

According to a recall notice, the potentially affected products were sold at Trader Joe’s stores in seven states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington. The recalled soups are sold in 20-ounce packages, have the product SKU# 68470, and will be marked with a sell-by date between July 18, 2023 and September 15, 2023. As of this writing, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled broccoli soup.

On its website, Trader Joe’s confirmed that any potentially affected products had since been pulled from its store shelves and destroyed. If you have purchased the soup (or are a part of an organization that may have received donations of this product) the company advises that the product should be discarded or returned to one of its stores for a full refund of the purchase price.

And earlier this month, Trader Joe’s announced that it had been “alerted by [its] supplier” that packages of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies were being recalled because they could contain rocks.

The potentially affected packages of Almond Windmill Cookies will have the SKU# 98744 and a sell-by dates of October 2, 2023 or dates between October 19 and October 21, 2023. The Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies have the product SKU#82752 and sell by dates between October 17 and October 21, 2023.

Again, the chain acknowledged that any potentially affected products had already been removed from its stores and destroyed. Customers who bought either type of cookie are also encouraged to discard it or to return it to Trader Joe’s for a refund.

If customers have any questions about these products or the recall, they may reach out to Trader Joe’s Customer Relations department at (626) 599-3817 or through the product feedback form on the Trader Joe’s website.

