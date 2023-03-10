Lifestyle Kitchen Taking Out Garbage Has Never Been Easier Thanks to This Viral Smart Trash Can—and It's on Sale at Amazon It’s a ‘must-have.’ By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Jaclyn Mastropasqua No one enjoys taking out the trash. It’s gross, and there’s no worse feeling than when a bag leaks, or when the bag was placed incorrectly over the bin and you have to go diving to get remaining bits of rubbish. Thankfully, TikTok has a solution. Right now, this smart trash can is going viral, with over 3.9 million views on the app. But the best part? Right now it’s on sale at Amazon, too. Amazon To buy: Townew Smart Trash Can, $143 (originally $159) at amazon.com This 3.4-gallon trash can looks at first glance like a typical garbage bin. But it’s truly the future of how all trash cans should be from now on. The most notable feature is that after adding a roll of bags to the top of the can, the bin will automatically open the bag over itself, making it ready to use. When it fills up, it uses thermoplastic sealing technology to seal the bag up, and prompts you to take it out. Once you do, it opens another bag, and the cycle repeats itself. Beyond this groundbreaking technology, the trash can also has motion sensor technology, meaning it will open automatically whenever you get close to it. If you need it to be open for longer, you just have to press a button and it will stay open until you close it. And the can itself looks sleek, too. If you didn’t know any better, you might think it was just built into your kitchen. a regular old white box. While this trash can is going viral on TikTok, it’s also raking up five-star Amazon reviews as we speak. So far, shoppers love it for how convenient it has made such a mundane chore. One shopper writes, “This is one of my favorite household items!” adding how impressed they are with the ability to just toss the trash and have it sealed up. “To top it all off the design is modern looking and elegant,” they add. Another customer calls this trash can a “must have,” writing that they love that “it detects motion and opens up so you can easily throw away the garbage.” It’s time your trash can got with the times. Add this futuristic bin to your home for just $143 today. At the time of publishing, the price was $143. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Shoppers Are ‘Saving Significant Money’ on Sparkling Water, All Thanks to This Simple Purchase These Calphalon Cake Pans Are 64% Off Right Now, Which Means You Can Grab 3 for the Price of One These Are the 'Best' Kitchen Towels According to Shoppers, and They're Just Over $1 Each