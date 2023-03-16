This Tiny $11 Tool Is the Secret to the Fluffiest Eggs and the Smoothest Dressings and Sauces

Mini whisks are one of those tools that quickly turn into a kitchen luxury you never knew you needed. Their small shape makes aerating smaller amounts of ingredients a total breeze. Within seconds, you’ll be able to whip up the fluffiest omelet, the smoothest dressings, and the creamiest sauces.

And, despite how useful they are, they're surprisingly affordable, too. This 6-inch Tovolo whisk that shoppers love is just $11, yet it'll make light work of your prep for everyday tasks and special events alike.

I know this from experience — my little whisk has gotten me through some of the busiest days in kitchens, to those slow brunch-filled weekend mornings without a hitch. Just like a regular whisk, this mini version from Tovolo has ballooned stainless steel wires, and, coupled with quick movement from your hand, it’ll create the perfect environment for whipping and properly mixing ingredients.

This mini whisk is one of those tools you’ll want to grab when you’re not using a huge bowl or working with a lot of ingredients at once. It’ll still combine everything together as efficiently as your large whisk, just with a smaller diameter to fit into smaller spaces. It’s much more effective than a fork too, since the wide-set wires help move things around, oftentimes leading to fast emulsifications in dressings and more.

As a former baker, I used a mini whisk often in kitchens to quickly mix up eggs before adding them to mixtures, as well as dry ingredients, spice blends, and small batches of caramels and sauces. A whisk of this size is arguably most helpful at home, though, since we’re often cooking at a smaller scale than in a professional kitchen. When I am at home, they’re perfect for fluffing up eggs for scrambles or omelets. They’re also great for mixing dressings, sauces, marinades, oats, whipped cream, and more.

And, users note that the handle on this Tovolo one is very sturdy and easy to hold, which is key for proper technique. Plus its stainless steel body is easy to clean, and the tiny size makes it easy to store, since it’s only 6-inches. Pop it into your drawer or into a utensil holder — either way, it’ll fit with ease.

Over 1,300 shoppers agree a mini whisk is an essential. “I didn’t know if I really needed [another] kitchen utensil, now I use it almost every day. Perfect for scrambled eggs, mixing powder in drinks, etc,” one reviewer wrote, adding that they love how it can go right into the dishwasher for hands-free cleaning.

“Its thicker handle makes it far easier to grip and hold while whisking than those more common thin, spiny ones, which are difficult to hold sturdily and whisk with much vigor,” a second person added, plus they wrote that it’s size makes it very easy to stow away. “I use it so often, I needed two,” a third user stated.

All in all, a mini whisk is that simple item you truly never knew you needed in the kitchen, and for just $11, you’ll never have to worry about mixing something up in a small bowl again. Grab the Tovolo 6-Inch Stainless Steel Whisk now on Amazon.

