Wines, Bubbly, Cocktail Sets, and More Are All on Sale With These Limited-Time Deals on Bundles

The holiday party season is over for better or for worse, which likely means your in-home bar or liquor selection is depleted and in need of some TLC. Whether you have a preference for wine, are in need of some celebratory champagne, or just want to beef up your ready-to-use cocktail supplies, Total Wine’s limited time deals on curated collections will get your stash where you want it.

If you’re a wine enthusiast, explore the bundles of reds, whites, and sparkling bottles handpicked from France to California. Prices start at just $9 per bottle, with savings dependent on the collection you choose. If liquor is more your speed, Total Wine has deals on the ingredient kits you need to stir up an old fashioned for less. Grab these top picks to restock your home bar, and save up to $27.



Highly Rated Under $20 Collection

Total Wine

To buy: Highly Rated Under $20 Collection, $103 (originally $130) at totalwine.com

This six-bottle collection includes wines with hundreds of five-star reviews and 90-plus point ratings, making it a go-to for enjoying a variety of whites, reds, and a prosecco rosé. Cabernet sauvignon drinkers will enjoy the “pleasing, full bodied” Radius Cabernet Reserve that pairs “with just about anything,” according to one shopper. Or, lighten up with the bubbly Borrasca Prosecco Rosé that one shopper called “crisp [and] delightful.” A red blend, sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, and chardonnay are also included.



Top Chardonnays Under $15 Collection

Total Wine

To buy: Top Chards Under $15 Collection, $20 (originally $23) at totalwine.com

Two of Total Wine’s top-selling chardonnays come together for a palatable experience in this bundle. Both whites— the Firebrand and the Iter — are from California vineyards and offer complementary flavors of fruit and oak. One shopper shared that the Iter bottle introduces “bursts” of “tropical fruits” and is “smooth and buttery.” Another shopper “can’t get over” how “affordable, crisp, and delicious” the Firebrand chardonnay is, sharing that it’s their “new favorite.”



Around the World Sparkling Collection

Total Wine

To buy: Around the World Sparkling Collection, $27 (originally $32) at totalwine.com

The two bottles included in this collection come from France and New Mexico, presenting different takes on classic bubblies. Both budget-friendly options have layers of fruit flavors and are light on the palate. The “smooth” Jacqueline Leonne Brut contains “a nice aftertaste of apples,” while the St. Reine Blanc de Blanc Brut has a “fresh and dry flavor” along with “small and consistent bubbles,” as shared by another person.



Around the World Cabernet Collection

Total Wine

To buy: Around the World Cabernet Collection, $31 (originally $43) at totalwine.com

Universally-enjoyed cabernet sauvignon gets dual attention in this collection, which pairs French- and California-style reds. Several shoppers describe the full-bodied Harvester cab as “not too sweet and not too dry,” and another described the flavor as “very mellow.” The Chateau Pierre de Montignac French bottle has hints of blackberry and is “perfectly balanced,” according to one satisfied customer.



Old Fashioned Cocktail

Total Wine

To buy: Old Fashioned Cocktail, $42 (originally $46) at totalwine.com

Grab yourself a sugar cube, some orange zest, and the simple two ingredients included in the old fashioned cocktail collection. This recipe features Wolcott Kentucky Straight Bourbon, which customers overwhelmingly describe as smooth and, according to one, with “the aroma of vanilla, caramel, and other spices.” The drink’s other signature ingredient, Angostura Aromatic Bitters, is also included in the set.

Have a preference for specific bottles? If you’d like to curate your own personal bundle, take advantage of Total Wine’s “Mix 6” deal, which lets you select six bottles (reds and whites can be mixed and matched), and save up to $5 per bottle. Need a place to start? Try this Mailly Champagne with the “right amount of dryness,” according to one shopper, or this smooth 1858 Paso Robles cab.

Spruce up your liquor stash for flavorful sipping during the new year and grab some of these Total Wine sets (or create your own) before the deals end or bottles sell out.