The Secret to Saving on Alcohol in 2023 and Getting It Delivered to Your Front Door

Grab your favorite wines and spirits, and see how you can get even more savings throughout the year.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team.
Published on December 22, 2022

Total Wine Subscription Tout
You’ve finalized your cheerful appetizers and festive desserts for the holidays, but you likely have another checklist that needs to be completed soon for New Year’s Eve. There’s no need to stress because we found a quick solution for a large category on that list: alcohol. Easily check-off “wine and spirits” with Total Wine & More, and spare yourself the drive. The brand will deliver your order to your front door, so all you need to do is unbox and prep your best New Year’s Eve drinks.

Total Wine has thousands of wines, spirits, beers, and non-alcoholic beverages available, and many are on sale. To narrow down your search, the brand has several guides for your hosting needs from selecting the best bottle for a New Year’s Eve Champagne tower to presenting a batch of themed cocktails to your guests.

Champagne Pour

In addition to sales, Total Wine & More has three six-month membership packages to save even more on your purchases. Every month, you’ll get a gift bag and two bottles of wine curated to your taste. Total Wine & More allows you to choose your wine preference, so if you’re only a fan of Cabernet or like the variety from Merlot to Sauvignon Blanc, the company will adjust your subscription based on your input. If you’re just starting out on your wine discovery, there’s also a guide dedicated to wine expert picks.

RELATED: It's Not a Celebration Without a Champagne Coupe

Let’s use the Classic Membership Package as an example, which is $59 for a total of six months. In this package, you get two bottles per month that are valued around $20 in total. That means over the period of six months, you’re getting a value of approximately $120 worth of wine — all for $59. 

With this subscription, you’ll be ready to take on New Year’s Eve and future occasions while saving on your carefully curated collection. New members even get an extra free bottle. And best of all, you’ll accomplish this without having to leave the comfort of your home. 

Be sure to check out Total Wine & More and subscribe to a membership package to start saving on your wine and spirits today.

Priority Access

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

