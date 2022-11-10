What to Buy Give the Gift of Wines from Around the World with This Deluxe Advent Calendar That Sells Out Every Year A different varietal for every day of the holiday season. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals - Six years as a writer and editor in the lifestyle space - Four years specializing in SEO - Contributed 200 ecommerce articles to date driving $280k in revenueExperience Ariel is a writer and editor who has been a professional journalist for six years. After earning a masters in journalism from New York University, she began her career at the New York Daily News where she was a digital producer. There she learned all things SEO, story production, headline crafting, and copy editing. She was promoted to a staff writer role covering all things lifestyle: food, health and wellness, style, beauty, and home. After spending a year writing, Ariel started editing the work of freelancers and editorial assistants.Ariel then spent the next three years of her career focusing her writing and editing on food and health and wellness for InsideHook, RealClearLife, Purewow. She's also freelanced widely for titles like Martha Stewart Living, Home52, Forbes, WeightWatchers, and more.An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 10, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Total Wine Shopping for the biggest food and wine (pun maybe intended) lover in your life gets more and more difficult each year. They likely already have a piece of heirloom-quality Le Creuset cookware that braises and bakes to their heart’s content, and a wine opener that never fails. But the one thing they likely don’t have is access to a couple dozen samples of carefully curated wines from around the world. That’s exactly what’s on offer in this year’s Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar from Total Wine. This gift, which is so popular it has a tendency to sell out every year, was pieced together by the brand’s pros who hand-select each of the 24 different 187-milliliter bottles. Among these varied varietals are reds, whites, and rosés to challenge and delight the palettes of even your most discerning friend. It makes a great early season gift to count down the days of the month, or one to give on the holiday itself for the giftee to savor for as long as they’d like. The advent calendar is still in stock right now and sells for $80, which brings the price of each bottle to just over $3 apiece. Total Wine To buy: Total Wine Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar, $80 at totalwine.com Shoppers say this advent calendar is “half the price of others,” and called it a great way to introduce people to new wines. The only issue for one reviewer, who purchased it for themselves, is waiting until December 1 to officially start tasting. Another person called it the “perfect gift idea,” and added that there are better wine options in this box than in other wine-themed advent calendars they researched. And a third shopper called the packaging “fun and festive” and said that “anyone would be lucky to have this as a gift.” The 12 Best Drink Advent Calendars for 2022 Wines aren’t the only way the brand celebrates the holiday season. Total Wine has more advent calendars for all the spirits sippers in your life, too, including a 12 Days of Spirits box and the Sheelin Holiday Calendar, which includes 12 Irish crème flavors. Surprise the wine fanatic in your life with the Total Wine Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar by ordering today while it’s still available, and add another to your cart so you can celebrate all winter long too. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Has Already Begun, and Prices Are Too Good to Pass Up Le Creuset Just Launched a Rich New Color That’s Perfect for the Holiday Season You’ll Never Believe How Many All-Clad Pots and Pans Are on Sale Right Now—All Up to 49% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit