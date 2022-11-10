Give the Gift of Wines from Around the World with This Deluxe Advent Calendar That Sells Out Every Year

Shopping for the biggest food and wine (pun maybe intended) lover in your life gets more and more difficult each year. They likely already have a piece of heirloom-quality Le Creuset cookware that braises and bakes to their heart’s content, and a wine opener that never fails. But the one thing they likely don’t have is access to a couple dozen samples of carefully curated wines from around the world.

That’s exactly what’s on offer in this year’s Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar from Total Wine. This gift, which is so popular it has a tendency to sell out every year, was pieced together by the brand’s pros who hand-select each of the 24 different 187-milliliter bottles. Among these varied varietals are reds, whites, and rosés to challenge and delight the palettes of even your most discerning friend. It makes a great early season gift to count down the days of the month, or one to give on the holiday itself for the giftee to savor for as long as they’d like.

The advent calendar is still in stock right now and sells for $80, which brings the price of each bottle to just over $3 apiece.

Total Wine

To buy: Total Wine Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar, $80 at totalwine.com

Shoppers say this advent calendar is “half the price of others,” and called it a great way to introduce people to new wines. The only issue for one reviewer, who purchased it for themselves, is waiting until December 1 to officially start tasting.

Another person called it the “perfect gift idea,” and added that there are better wine options in this box than in other wine-themed advent calendars they researched. And a third shopper called the packaging “fun and festive” and said that “anyone would be lucky to have this as a gift.”

Wines aren’t the only way the brand celebrates the holiday season. Total Wine has more advent calendars for all the spirits sippers in your life, too, including a 12 Days of Spirits box and the Sheelin Holiday Calendar, which includes 12 Irish crème flavors.

Surprise the wine fanatic in your life with the Total Wine Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar by ordering today while it’s still available, and add another to your cart so you can celebrate all winter long too.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: