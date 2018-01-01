Toronto Travel Guide
F&W’s Toronto guide features an insider’s food tour with chef-stars Daniel Boulud and David Chang, over-the-top doughnuts and a cool art-filled hotel. Plus: Toronto native Gail Simmons’s favorite recipes.
Top Picks
Top Hotel
Drake Hotel
The Drake’s in-house art collection is sprinkled throughout the nineteen rooms and six different venues on site, included the Underground concert hall, the Lounge on the main floor and Sky Yard patio on the roof. thedrakehotel.caPlus: Best Hotels for Food Lovers
F&W Bookshelf
Chef Jamie Kennedy’s New Book
There will be 100 recipes, including Kennedy’s famed chicken liver pâté, and a whole chapter on his devotion to the perfect french fry.
World’s Best
100 Restaurants Worth a Pilgrimage
F&W polled dozens of our favorite globe-trotting chefs to find out what restaurants they’re dying to go to. Among the top picks: Toronto’s Richmond Station.