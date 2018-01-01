Toronto Travel Guide

Toronto Travel Guide

Toronto Travel Guide

F&W’s Toronto guide features an insider’s food tour with chef-stars Daniel Boulud and David Chang, over-the-top doughnuts and a cool art-filled hotel. Plus: Toronto native Gail Simmons’s favorite recipes.

Top Picks

Toronto Restaurants

See All Restaurants

Top Hotel

Toronto Travel: Drake Hotel

Drake Hotel

The Drake’s in-house art collection is sprinkled throughout the nineteen rooms and six different venues on site, included the Underground concert hall, the Lounge on the main floor and Sky Yard patio on the roof. thedrakehotel.ca

Plus: Best Hotels for Food Lovers
Toronto Travel Tips from David Chang and Daniel Boulud

Toronto Travel: Editor’s Pick

  Celebrity chefs Dave Chang and Daniel Boulud, who recently opened up new Toronto restaurants, take F&W’s Kate Krader on a food tour.
Toronto Travel: Jamie Kennedy’s New Book
F&W Bookshelf

Chef Jamie Kennedy’s New Book

There will be 100 recipes, including Kennedy’s famed chicken liver pâté, and a whole chapter on his devotion to the perfect french fry.

 
Toronto Travel: Richmond Station
World’s Best

100 Restaurants Worth a Pilgrimage

F&W polled dozens of our favorite globe-trotting chefs to find out what restaurants they’re dying to go to. Among the top picks: Toronto’s Richmond Station.

 

Toronto Native Gail Simmons’s Picks

 

Related Articles

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up