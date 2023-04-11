Topo Chico Adds Tequila and Vodka Canned Cocktails

After the wildly successful launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which became the fastest-growing hard seltzer in 2022, Molson Coors Beverage Company and The Coca-Cola Company are partnering up again in the ready-to-drink (RTD) space. Tapping into the two largest spirits categories in the U.S. — vodka and tequila — Topo Chico Spirited will be a line of canned cocktails made with real tequila blanco or distilled vodka, along with real fruit juices and filtered sparkling water.

In 2022, Molson Coors revealed its plans to make Topo Chico Spirited a leading brand as the company dives further into the $400B+ spirits category. Citing the fact that Topo Chico is often the mixer of choice in bars across America, Topo Chico Spirited aims to make it easier for people to drink bar-quality cocktails at home with minimal effort.

Topo Chico Spirited is slated to debut on April 17th, with three flavor varieties influenced by classic cocktails:

Tequila & Lime

Tequila & Grapefruit

Vodka & Lemon

Tequila & Lime is a direct distillation of the simple yet legendary Texan cocktail known as Ranch Water, traditionally made with tequila, lime juice, and Topo Chico (Ranch Water was also recently added to the brand's hard seltzer flavor offerings). Tequila & Grapefruit will be a riff off of the Mexican Paloma, blending notes of tart and sweet into a refreshing fizzy cocktail. Vodka & Lemon will bring a hint of brine to the mix, nodding to flavor profiles of a Chilton, which is usually served with a salted rim.

Available in single flavor four-packs, each 12oz. can will be anywhere between 130 to 150 calories with a 5.9% alcohol volume. Topo Chico Spirited will be available to legal age drinkers in select states.