This $8 ‘Magical’ Tool Makes Cleaning Your Microwave Easy and Hassle-Free

Never scrub the inside of your microwave again.

Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Published on April 11, 2023

TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
Food & Wine / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

There’s no arguing with the fact that a microwave is the easiest and fastest way to heat food, but these ubiquitous appliances have one downside: They get messy fast. Splatters from spaghetti sauce, grease stains, and crusted-on food are common problems that plague microwaves. And scrubbing out all the hard to reach corners in such a tight space with harsh chemical cleaners is nobody’s favorite household task. But thanks to a compact steam cleaner that’s only $8, it is now so much easier to clean out your microwave. 

TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: Topist Angry Mama Microwave Steam Cleaner, $8 at amazon.com 

The gadget is a purple-haired woman wearing a neon green dress with her hands on her hips and a disgruntled expression on her face. It’s aptly named “Angry Mama.” To use it, all you have to do is pop the head off the figurine and fill it up with vinegar and water (you can even add a touch of lemon juice for a pleasant scent). Microwave it for seven minutes, and watch as steam begins to pour out of Angry Mama’s head. 

The steam loosens caked-on grime and food — even the oldest stains in the very back you’ve been ignoring. A few swipes with a wet sponge or cloth should be all it takes to remove the rest of the mess (just let the steam cleaner sit for two minutes before removing it, because it will be hot). No more contorting your arms to scour the microwave walls with bleach.

The Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner has earned more than 3,400 five-star ratings thanks to its surprising effectiveness. One reviewer who can’t find time to clean their microwave loves this time-saving cleaning tool. “I followed the directions carefully and used a sponge to wipe off the grease and food bits,” she writes, adding that her “microwave looks brand new.” 

Another reviewer who often cooks for her “spaghetti loving kids” calls this tool “magical.” According to her, it even makes “three times cooked pasta sauce wipe right off.” 

If you’re looking for a faster, more effective way to clean your microwave, this steam cleaner is the answer to your prayers. And at just $8, it's a great deal, too. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $8.

