Amazon Shoppers Swear by These Steam Mops to Remove Tough Stains and Splatters—Starting at Just $45

As much as I love to cook, one of the main downsides is that I still make messes the majority of the time. Despite my vigilance, a puff of flour or a splatter of grease lands on the floor. Food that I missed during the cleanup the week before ends up hardening into an unattractive stain. It’s an unavoidable downside to being active in the kitchen.

A simple mop can actually spread around stains, and brooms only sweep away loose food particles. To achieve a deep clean on your tile or hardwood floors, what you really need is a steam mop. Like its name suggests, this type of mop transforms boiling water into steam, which can gently remove all sorts of stains — from caked on food to grease splatters — from your kitchen floors. And Amazon offers plenty of top-rated steam mops, at prices as low as $45.

Top-Rated Steam Mops at Amazon:



Most steam mops work with tap water alone (meaning you don’t have to spend extra money on cleaning solutions) and sanitize as well as clean your floors. However, not every steam mop has the same capabilities. To help you decide which option is right for your kitchen, we rounded up six of the top-rated versions from Amazon.

PurSteam 10-in-1 Steam Mop

Amazon

To buy: $65 (originally $81) at amazon.com

This steam cleaner, which has over 28,300 perfect ratings on Amazon, works best on hardwood and tile, although it can clean carpets as well if you spill in the dining room. There are three levels of steam power that are adjustable based on how delicate your floors are, and the water tank provides 25 minutes of steam at maximum capacity. The swivel head is easy to maneuver around tight corners. It also comes with a detachable hand held device that can steam the wrinkles out of clothes or curtains.

One reviewer who uses this steam mop to clean their bathroom and range top wrote, “This mop is a great compact, cost-effective, and versatile cleaning device to make your life a little easier.”

Shark S1000 Steam Mop

Amazon

To buy: $60 (originally $70) at amazon.com

Washable and reusable pads attach to the cleaning head of this mop with over 9,200 five-star ratings. The pads trap dirt, food particles, and other grime. It works on hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate, and vinyl flooring. One reviewer who used it to clean their linoleum kitchen floor wrote, “The head to the mop has some motion too, and I was able to clean in corners. For food stuck on, I had to go over it a second time while the food had a chance to absorb water and soften. But it did it!” Another big benefit of this steam mop is that it is lightweight, so you can easily transport it from room to room. Plus, it only takes 30 seconds for the steam to heat up.

Bissell PowerFresh All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

Amazon

To buy: $159 (originally $185) at amazon.com

Get two tasks done at the same time with this steam mop that nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers swear by. It can vacuum your hardwood floors as it steam cleans. “It vacuums up the many small crunchy bits while steam cleaning,” wrote one reviewer who primarily uses this steam mop in their kitchen. “My kitchen floor is engineered hardwood and the level of steam is ideal — not too much, just enough.”

The digital control panel makes it easy for users to switch between the vacuum or steam mop functions, or to use them at the same time. This version comes with a soft mop reusable pad, as well as a scrubby mop pad with a rougher texture, which is better for removing stuck-on food and sticky messes. The handle is also collapsible, so it won’t take up much space in the closet.

Black + Decker Steam Mop

Amazon

To buy: $45 (originally $55) at amazon.com

This is one of the most affordable and straightforward steam mops, and reviewers praise how lightweight and user-friendly it is. It heats water in 30 seconds, and the swivel head reaches under furniture. With just one level of steam power, it’s incredibly easy to use, and it's powered with a plug-in cord.

“One feature I really like is you can get additional pads for the mop,” wrote one shopper. “The one that came with it washed up nicely when I put it in the washing machine.”

H2O Mop 5-in-1 Hand Held Steam Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $170 at amazon.com

This steam mop from H2O can be used to clean not just hardwood, tile, laminate, linoleum, and natural stone floors, but carpet and upholstery as well. It even works on glass table tops— no wonder it has nearly 1,500 perfect ratings.

This steam mop also features three steam levels, and can be transformed into a handheld steamer. It comes with a garment cleaning cloth, a duster, and small nozzle for cleaning grout and narrow spaces around the stove, in the sink, and on the counters.

One shopper loved how quickly wet surfaces dry after being cleaned. “Very easy to use, lightweight, and does a great cleaning job without the use of chemicals,” they went on to write. “I've used it on my floors, my rugs, on tile in the bathroom, on glass mirrors and on the sliding glass door.”

Hoover Complete Pet Steam Mop

Amazon

To buy: $75 (originally $110) at amazon.com

This Hoover steam mop is particularly adept at deodorizing and sanitizing any messes left behind by pets, as evidenced by over 1,400 rave ratings. It comes with 10 accessories, including nozzles that let you steam caked on food from your stove and stink — even your oven.

One reviewer praised the deep clean this steam mop achieves on their kitchen floors, writing “My kitchen has a linoleum floor. Although I mop frequently, it doesn’t ‘feel’ clean. Add to this two cats, several grandchildren, and lots of spills, drops, and drops. One use of this steam cleaner and my floor looked cleaner and felt clean.” There’s even an attachment that lets you squeegee your windows. It works on any type of flooring aside from carpeting, and comes with two washable scrubbing pads.