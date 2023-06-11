These Top-Rated Food Containers on Amazon Start at $11 and Can Keep Your Produce Fresh for Weeks

Summer brings farmers markets filled with amazing produce. And while this is the best season for crisp vegetables and juicy fruits, there’s one challenge: eating them all before they turn rotten. You need a way to keep things fresh, and, thankfully, Amazon has just the thing.

There are plenty of top-rated produce storage solutions at Amazon, from unique ways to keep avocados from browning to herb keepers that might make you think you have a green thumb. Best of all, these tools can save you money, and don’t have to be a big investment themselves. We rounded up seven of the best that start at just $11, so you never have to worry about whether or not that lettuce will still have a satisfying crunch.

The 7 Best Produce Keepers at Amazon:

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 8-Piece Set

Amazon

To buy: $34 at amazon.com



First up is this Rubbermaid set of produce savers. It comes with four medium and large BPA-free containers — two 4.6-cup, an 11.3-cup, and an 18.1-cup — perfect for storing berries, bell peppers, and even whole cabbages. Each has a built-in filter to help regulate the flow of oxygen, and if you’re skeptical about them working, over 3,600 Amazon shoppers swear by them. One even writes, “Works so well we are buying another set.”

BluApple Produce Saver, 2-Pack

Amazon

To buy: $15 at amazon.com



These BluApple produce savers work similarly to the Rubbermaid containers, except they aren’t limited to one vessel. Instead, you just pop one in the crisper drawer with your produce and it will help absorb the natural ethylene gas that produce emits (which is what is partially responsible for rotting). Again, if you’re skeptical, there are over 5,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, with one shopper in particular writing, “These types of products always seem like snake oil, but I was very surprised to find the head of iceberg lettuce was still fresh after five days.” I’d call that a win.

Food Huggers Avocado Savers

Amazon

To buy: $14 at amazon.com



Avocados are great, but they turn brown and gross all too quickly. Enter these Food Huggers, which are silicone molds that keep air away from an already opened avocado half. They are made of silicone, so they’re easy to pop onto the avocado, and they’re dishwasher-safe as well. With nearly 2,000 perfect ratings, one shopper put it best: “If you’re avocado toast obsessed like I am, then order two.”

Prepara Eco Herb Pod

Amazon

To buy: $25 at amazon.com



Herbs are the spice of life, but it’s easy for them to wilt before you end up actually using them. This Prepara Herb Pod has become an Amazon favorite with nearly 2,000 perfect ratings for good reason: It keeps herbs fresh and does it well. One shopper went as far as to say that this “makes herbs last two to three times longer than just tossing them in the crisper drawer.” All you have to do is pop the herbs inside, and fill it with fresh water every three to five days. The herbs will stay hydrated and fresh until you’re ready for them.

Keep It Fresh Produce Bags, Set of 30

Amazon

To buy: $11 at amazon.com



These simple produce bags might just be the answer you’re looking for. They work similarly to the Blu Apple device by absorbing ethylene gas. All you have to do is put your produce in these bags and pop them in the fridge until you’re ready to use them. You can even bring them with you to the grocery store, so you can keep things organized from shopping to cooking like one shopper who says they now use these “every time they go food shopping.”

WalterDrake Lettuce Keeper

Amazon

To buy: $15 (originally $18) at amazon.com



With over 2,800 perfect ratings at Amazon, this lettuce keeper is beloved by shoppers because of its ability to keep a whole head from going rotten. The nice thing about this keeper is that it’s large enough for a whole head, measuring at 7- by 7- by 8-inches, but as many shoppers can attest it’s “not just for lettuce.” Think of this as your new big container for keeping berries, bell peppers, sliced up cucumbers, and more from spoiling.

Zwilling Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer 6-Piece Starter Set

Amazon

To buy: $80 at amazon.com



Last but not least, a vacuum sealer can be the be-all and end-all answer for keeping anything, produce included, fresh. This top-rated Zwilling option is a great starter set, as it includes a vacuum sealer, four bags, and one container. Simply put, whatever you want to keep fresh in the bags, and use the vacuum sealer to suck all the air out. It will work wonders for your salads, greens, and keep them fresher for five times longer than non-vacuum storage methods, according to the brand.

