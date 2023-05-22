The Best Space-Saving Pantry Organization Ideas Start at $15 at Amazon

Everyone needs a good pantry organization system, but it’s especially imperative for people like me. I live in New York City, which means I have a small kitchen with very limited cabinet space. It’s important to be crafty with my pantry shelves in every purchase. To keep everything in order, I’ve scoured Amazon for top-rated pantry organization bins and other items with outstanding reviews.

If you want your pantry to look as good as one you might see in a TikTok video, here are the six best organizers I’ve found. And they don’t break the bank either — prices start at just $15. Scroll down to learn more.

The Best Pantry Organization Tools at Amazon:

1Easylife 6-Tier Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $37 (originally $43) at amazon.com

If you’re limited in pantry shelving space, then this over-the-door organizer is meant for you. With six tiers and baskets attached, it’s no wonder this bestseller has over 2,600 five-star ratings at Amazon. It comes in different sizing options for the baskets so you can tailor for your needs. “This was a great way to create extra space in my pantry. It was also very easy to put together,” one reviewer wrote. Others echoed how easy it was to assemble, for anyone worried they aren’t handy at setting products up. Reviewers did note to make sure to measure your own closet door to ensure it’ll fit. But, overall, as another reviewer put it, this was the “best purchase.”

Spice Spinner Two-Tiered Spice Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $20 at amazon.com

Supported by over 4,600 five-star ratings, this spice organizer for cabinets is a no-brainer. The Lazy Susan organizer fits nicely in your cabinet, and you can easily reach spices at the back by simply spinning it. The two tiered-design allows you to use all your cabinet space, from top to bottom, so you can keep a full stock of your favorite spices. “I was buying multiple spices I already had because I couldn’t locate the one I needed,” one reviewer commented with an accompanying photo. “I love this product for the simple reason it keeps me organized.” One great feature is that the top shelf’s height is adjustable up to 8 inches, so if you need to alter it to fit a bigger space, you can.

mDesign Plastic Kitchen Pantry Containers, Pack of 4

Amazon

To buy: $25 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Time to wrangle those smaller cans and snacks. These storage bins come in a pack of four and measure 10- by 6- by 3-inches, making them the perfect place to store snacks or condiments. The set boasts over 7,800 five-star ratings, with reviewers loving the bins’ quality, clear exterior, and stackability. “I am extremely happy with the size and price!” one reviewer raved. More than one reviewer echoed that they would be buying more of these handy bins. Another advantage is that you can also use these bins for the fridge if you want to extend your newfound organizational skills.

Rubbermaid 10-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers

Amazon

To buy: $50 (originally $67) at amazon.com

We ranked these Rubbermaid Brilliance containers as best overall for dry food storage and with reason: Through thorough testing, the Rubbermaid containers remained intact even when we dropped them. This means no more spilled flour. They also have an airtight seal to keep your food fresh. This particular set comes with several different sizes, perfect for storing everything from rice to cereal to spices. And when you run out, you can pop them in the dishwasher and fill them up with something different.

SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $15 with coupon (originally $50) at amazon.com

Raise your hand if you hate the unsightly look of cardboard boxes cluttering your pantry. With over 2,500 five-star ratings, this bamboo organizer turns all that mismatched packaging into a 4-in-1 simple container. “This allowed me to get the baggie boxes off my shelf,” one reviewer raved. If you want extra organization bonus points, check out SpaceAid’s 3-in-1 organizer for plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and wax to fully remove those cardboard boxes for good.

Simple Houseware Under-Shelf Basket

Amazon

To buy: $36 at amazon.com

Make sure you’re utilizing all your space — even under your shelves. These handy baskets allow you to store even more in your pantry. And the two-pack has over 5,500 five-star ratings, with reviewers commenting on how easy it was to install and how easy to access the basket is. One reviewer shared that these baskets “transformed [their] small pantry.” They continued to write, “They are deep enough to really make a difference for lighter weight items. So glad I made this purchase!”

